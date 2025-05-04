D-Von Dudley Wants Another Shot at Reverend D-Von Character

A WWE legend is eager to dust off one of the most unique personas of his career, hoping for a chance to reintroduce it to today’s audience. D-Von Dudley, one half of the iconic Dudley Boyz, recently reflected on his short-lived solo run as “Reverend D-Von,” a character that debuted during the early 2000s and left a lasting impression despite its brief stint on WWE television.

The character was introduced in 2002 after D-Von was separated from Bubba Ray Dudley in the WWE Draft. He was sent to SmackDown and underwent a major transformation into a spiritual advisor known as Reverend D-Von, complete with a donation box and passionate sermons. The storyline also served as the WWE debut of Batista, who appeared as D-Von’s imposing enforcer, Deacon Batista. Despite its originality and potential, the gimmick was phased out within six months, leading to a Dudley Boyz reunion.

In a new video posted to his YouTube channel, D-Von opened up about reprising the character for a special cameo in NXT in 2024. He appeared in a diss track video with Trick Williams, ahead of Williams’ title match against Ethan Page at Halloween Havoc.

“So one of the things I was happy about was that in NXT, Trick Williams called me and wanted me to do a video with him getting ready for his match,” D-Von recalled. “So when he called me, he said, ‘D-Von, you did the Reverend D-Von character, and I loved it. I would love for you to come in this video and do exactly what you did back then.’ I was ecstatic. I was like, ‘Yes, I get a chance to showcase what the Reverend D-Von character was all about to the new generation of fans.’”

D-Von emphasized that the Reverend gimmick never received the attention it deserved. He remains confident in the strength of the character and hopes to revive it in a non-wrestling capacity.

“It was a great response. It was something that the fans were really enjoying, because this was something that I really felt that I never got my just due for, because I thought the character was doing really well. Again, I look back on it. I don’t think it was my failure. I think it was the company that didn’t let it really breathe and let it happen, hopefully one day I’ll be able to come back as Reverend D-Von, but without being in the ring.”

Despite its short run, Reverend D-Von remains a memorable part of WWE’s early 2000s era. Whether or not the character returns in a larger role remains to be seen, but D-Von is clearly ready for another sermon.