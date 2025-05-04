Why Braun Strowman Was Released by WWE

Braun Strowman has been released by WWE for the second time, with financial concerns and injury history reportedly playing major roles in the decision.

Strowman, a former Universal Champion, was let go by WWE on May 2, 2025. He had previously been released in 2021 before returning in 2022. According to Dave Meltzer on the May 4 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Strowman’s high salary was a central reason behind the move. “He is the one that the salary was high,” Meltzer said. “One person told me that they felt he was being… he was paid more than how they were using him.”

Meltzer also cited physical limitations following Strowman's past injuries, particularly a hamstring issue, noting, “…the reality of Braun Strowman is, is that ever since he had that hamstring injury, he’s… never been the same.”

Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, subtly acknowledged the news on social media with a photo of himself poolside with a drink. He has yet to issue a full public statement or reveal future plans. WWE’s standard 90-day non-compete clause is in effect.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.