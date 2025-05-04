×
Former WWE Star Expected to Retire from Wrestling After Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2025
Former WWE NXT talent Dani Palmer has decided to bring her athletic journey to a close, marking the end of her professional wrestling career following her recent release from WWE. The former collegiate champion made the announcement on Instagram, sharing that she is "officially closing out [her] athletic career."

Her statement came shortly after WWE initiated a round of talent releases that affected 17 performers across both the main roster and NXT brands beginning May 2.

Palmer, known outside the ring as Alexsis Amrhein, signed with WWE in 2022 after a decorated career in acrobatics and tumbling, which saw her claim three NCAA National Championships. Despite a strong start, her time in WWE was plagued by injuries, including undergoing double hip surgery in 2024. She mainly performed on NXT Level Up and occasionally appeared on WWE Evolve.

Sources within the wrestling industry suggest Palmer has no plans to pursue opportunities in professional wrestling moving forward, officially closing the chapter on her in-ring aspirations.

