Keanu Carver Reacts Strongly to Releases, Accuses Locker Room of Racial and Political Bias

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2025
Following WWE's latest wave of talent releases, which saw more than fifteen names let go—including Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, and Braun Strowman—roster member Keanu Carver took to social media to vent his frustrations before ultimately deleting his account. Although the original posts have been removed, screenshots of Carver’s comments continue to circulate online and can still be found by searching his name.

Carver seemed particularly upset by the release of one unnamed talent, calling them a “real one.” His later posts took a sharper tone, hinting at deeper frustrations involving perceived favoritism, racial dynamics, and political affiliations within the company.

“These mfs ain ready for ts dickriding these Samoan mfs who think they like that who be voting for Trump n ain really like that.”

The controversial nature of the remarks sparked immediate backlash. Carver’s Twitter account has since been deactivated, but his posts remain a talking point among fans and insiders alike, raising questions about internal locker room dynamics and broader cultural tensions within WWE.

