Riley Osborne’s WWE Release Reportedly Tied to Off-Screen Issues

Riley Osborne’s time in WWE has come to an unexpected end, and new details suggest that his departure is not simply another case of roster reshuffling. Though initially seen as part of a wave of cuts, it now appears there were deeper, non-wrestling factors at play behind his exit.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Osborne’s release was not directly related to his in-ring performance or creative direction. Instead, Meltzer noted it involved “non-wrestling things,” though he stopped short of calling the situation political. “There were certain things that happened with him, and it kind of led to them taking him off television,” Meltzer explained.

Osborne joined WWE in 2022 and made his in-ring debut on NXT Level Up in early 2023. He soon became a fixture in Chase U, aligning himself with Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail. The group became a fan-favorite act on NXT, and Osborne’s charisma and in-ring work helped solidify their popularity. Despite this upward trajectory, his place in WWE could not be salvaged.

As a former WWE NXT talent, Osborne is now subject to a standard 30-day non-compete clause before he can appear for another promotion. However, the circumstances surrounding his departure may complicate his next steps. With backstage issues reportedly contributing to his release, his road ahead could prove more challenging than anticipated.

