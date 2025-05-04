×
Goto to Defend IWGP World Title Against ZSJ at NJPW Resurgence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2025
New contenders have stepped into the spotlight for Hirooki Goto’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship as the road to NJPW Resurgence and Dominion begins to take shape.

Following his successful title defense against Callum Newman at Wrestling Dontaku Night Two in Fukuoka, Goto was immediately confronted by two familiar rivals. First to make his presence known was Zack Sabre Jr., who Goto previously defeated for the championship at New Beginning in Osaka. ZSJ wasted no time challenging Goto to a rematch, set to take place at NJPW Resurgence this Friday, May 9, in Ontario, California. NJPW officially confirmed the title bout shortly after.

Before Goto had a chance to address the challenge, Shingo Takagi made his entrance with a message of his own. Takagi declared that he would face the winner of Goto vs. ZSJ at NJPW Dominion on June 15 in Osaka.

In a somber but determined promo, Takagi told Goto, “You have a title, a beautiful wife and kids and Hontai behind you. I have no title, no family and now no faction.” His words referenced the state of LIJ following Tetsuya Naito’s departure from NJPW. “But that means I’m looking at the top.”

Goto was not the only champion targeted at Wrestling Dontaku. After Yota Tsuji retained the IWGP Global Championship, Bullet Club War Dogs member Gabe Kidd issued a challenge for a future title match at Dominion.

The stage is now set for a pivotal showdown at NJPW Resurgence, with multiple championships on the line. The confirmed match card for Friday, May 9, is as follows:

  • IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

  • NEVER Openweight Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. El Phantasmo

  • Strong Openweight Championship: Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Drilla Moloney

  • Strong Women’s Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa

  • Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: World Class Wrecking Crew (c) vs. Templario & TJP

  • Eight-man Tag Match: Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors & Gedo vs. The Young Bucks & TBA

  • Fred Rosser vs. Matt Vandagriff

  • Strong Survivor Match: Allan Breeze vs. CJ Tino

⚡ Events

WWE SmackDown!

Des Moines, Iowa, USA

May. 2nd 2025

AEW Collision

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA

May. 3rd 2025

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 4th 2025

WWE Monday Night RAW

Omaha, Nebraska, USA

May. 5th 2025

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 6th 2025

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 7th 2025

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 8th 2025

