Rey Mysterio Ushers in New Era for AAA with Powerful WWE-Backed Video Message

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2025
The recent WWE acquisition of AAA is already making waves, as the first post-deal episode of the lucha libre promotion opened with a striking message from Rey Mysterio.

In a dynamic video package, Mysterio reflected on his legacy in AAA alongside footage of major stars connected to the promotion. Ending his message with the phrase, “the future flies here,” the WWE Hall of Famer set the tone for a new chapter under WWE’s influence.

Although Mysterio did not appear live at the show, reports suggest that he is expected to return to AAA as part of the evolving partnership. Other notable WWE stars with AAA history—Rey Fenix, Penta, and Dragon Lee—are also rumored for future involvement.

The blockbuster acquisition is expected to be finalized by the third quarter of 2025, marking a major shift in the landscape of professional wrestling.

