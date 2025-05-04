Ric Flair Says Dusty Rhodes Was as Innovative as Vince McMahon

Ric Flair has never been shy about giving credit where it is due, especially when it comes to his greatest rivals. In a recent interview, the "Nature Boy" opened up about his enduring respect for the late Dusty Rhodes, describing him as one of wrestling's most groundbreaking minds — and placing him alongside Vince McMahon in terms of influence and creativity.

During a 2023 appearance on This Past Weekend with comedian Theo Von, Flair reflected on the immense impact Rhodes had on the industry, both in and out of the ring. When asked about "The American Dream," Flair gave an emotional and unfiltered response:

“Great guy. He was so lovable, and one of the most innovative, right there tied with Vince McMahon.”

Dusty Rhodes, who passed away in 2015, is remembered not just for his charisma and connection with fans, but also for his pioneering work behind the curtain. His career spanned decades, and while he captured the hearts of audiences as a performer, his true genius often came to life backstage. As a booker for Jim Crockett Promotions and later a creative figure in both WWE and WCW, Rhodes was a driving force behind many of wrestling’s most memorable innovations.

Among his most lasting contributions was the creation of the WarGames match, a brutal team-based format that remains a major attraction in WWE today. Rhodes was also instrumental in shaping pay-per-view branding and had a sharp eye for developing characters that would resonate with audiences.

Flair also emphasized Rhodes’ in-ring endurance, noting that his physical condition often went underappreciated due to his size.

“You know, I wrestled him probably a thousand hours broadway. He could wrestle for an hour, he was in good condition. It’s hard to wrestle for an hour,” Flair recalled.

Their rivalry defined a generation of wrestling, particularly during the 1980s, when they regularly headlined NWA and WCW events. Many of their clashes went the full 60-minute distance, becoming classics that are still revered by wrestling purists today. Behind the heated promos and intense matches was a mutual respect that transcended the ring — a bond that Flair still cherishes.