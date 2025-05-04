Ring of Honor SPOILERS from Atlantic City, New Jersey – May 3 Tapings

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW returned to the Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on May 3 to tape matches for future episodes of Ring of Honor Wrestling. These bouts are expected to air in the coming weeks on the HonorClub platform. The night featured a blend of hard-hitting action, fresh talent, and returning faces, giving fans plenty to look forward to.
The Frathouse duo, Grif Garrison and Cole Radrick, secured a win over The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds. Wheeler Yuta returned to singles action and forced Matt Mato to tap out in a dominant showing. In a surprising upset, Atlantis Jr. scored a pinfall victory over the veteran Jay Lethal.
Deonna Purrazzo competed under Pure Rules and defeated Ashley Foxx in a technically precise contest. Lance Archer imposed his will on Aaron Solo to claim victory, while Lee Johnson and Blake Christian overcame the high-flying Spanish Attack Team in tag action.
Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty picked up a dominant win in a quick squash match, establishing themselves as a continued threat in ROH. Trish Adora triumphed over Rachael Ellering in a competitive women’s contest, and Marina Shafir defeated Leila Grey to close out the taping.
Ring of Honor Wrestling streams weekly every Thursday night at 7 PM ET on HonorClub.
