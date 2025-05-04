Ring of Honor SPOILERS from Atlantic City, New Jersey – May 3 Tapings

AEW returned to the Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on May 3 to tape matches for future episodes of Ring of Honor Wrestling. These bouts are expected to air in the coming weeks on the HonorClub platform. The night featured a blend of hard-hitting action, fresh talent, and returning faces, giving fans plenty to look forward to.

The Frathouse duo, Grif Garrison and Cole Radrick, secured a win over The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds. Wheeler Yuta returned to singles action and forced Matt Mato to tap out in a dominant showing. In a surprising upset, Atlantis Jr. scored a pinfall victory over the veteran Jay Lethal.

Deonna Purrazzo competed under Pure Rules and defeated Ashley Foxx in a technically precise contest. Lance Archer imposed his will on Aaron Solo to claim victory, while Lee Johnson and Blake Christian overcame the high-flying Spanish Attack Team in tag action.

Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty picked up a dominant win in a quick squash match, establishing themselves as a continued threat in ROH. Trish Adora triumphed over Rachael Ellering in a competitive women’s contest, and Marina Shafir defeated Leila Grey to close out the taping.

Ring of Honor Wrestling streams weekly every Thursday night at 7 PM ET on HonorClub.