×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Ring of Honor SPOILERS from Atlantic City, New Jersey – May 3 Tapings

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2025
Ring of Honor SPOILERS from Atlantic City, New Jersey – May 3 Tapings

AEW returned to the Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on May 3 to tape matches for future episodes of Ring of Honor Wrestling. These bouts are expected to air in the coming weeks on the HonorClub platform. The night featured a blend of hard-hitting action, fresh talent, and returning faces, giving fans plenty to look forward to.

The Frathouse duo, Grif Garrison and Cole Radrick, secured a win over The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds. Wheeler Yuta returned to singles action and forced Matt Mato to tap out in a dominant showing. In a surprising upset, Atlantis Jr. scored a pinfall victory over the veteran Jay Lethal.

Deonna Purrazzo competed under Pure Rules and defeated Ashley Foxx in a technically precise contest. Lance Archer imposed his will on Aaron Solo to claim victory, while Lee Johnson and Blake Christian overcame the high-flying Spanish Attack Team in tag action.

Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty picked up a dominant win in a quick squash match, establishing themselves as a continued threat in ROH. Trish Adora triumphed over Rachael Ellering in a competitive women’s contest, and Marina Shafir defeated Leila Grey to close out the taping.

Ring of Honor Wrestling streams weekly every Thursday night at 7 PM ET on HonorClub.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SmackDown!

Des Moines, Iowa, USA

May. 2nd 2025

AEW Collision

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA

May. 3rd 2025

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 4th 2025

WWE Monday Night RAW

Omaha, Nebraska, USA

May. 5th 2025

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 6th 2025

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 7th 2025

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 8th 2025

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy