AJ Styles Breaks Silence After X Account Hack, Says SIM Card Was Stolen

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2025
AJ Styles has publicly addressed the alarming situation involving his X (formerly Twitter) account, revealing that he was the victim of a hack. The WWE star took to Instagram to share a video update, explaining that he is currently locked out of his account and only discovered the posts after viewing them on his wife’s phone.

During the video, Styles disclosed that his SIM card had been stolen, which likely allowed the hacker to gain access to his account—potentially through a security lapse involving AT&T.

“My Twitter/X…has been hacked,” Styles said in the video. “If you didn’t know, it’s some crazy stuff. I was able to pull it up on my wife’s phone, because I’m unable to get into my Twitter account. They stole my SIM card, somebody allowed that at AT&T, but I got another guy working on it…some idiot, some moron, stole my phone and was able to hack Twitter.”

Fans initially became concerned after his account began posting shockingly racist content. It soon became apparent that hackers had taken control of the page and even identified themselves in the process. Based on Styles' description, it appears he was the target of a SIM swap scam—a type of fraud that bypasses two-factor authentication by hijacking a person’s mobile number.

The offensive posts have now been removed, and Styles appears to be working behind the scenes to regain full access to his account.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by AJ Styles (@ajstylesp1)

