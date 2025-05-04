×
Cora Jade Breaks Silence After WWE Release, Teases Return as Elayna Black

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2025
On Friday, news broke that WWE had officially parted ways with several of its talent, a move that came as a surprise to fans and insiders alike. Among the notable names released were Braun Strowman and Shayna Baszler, both of whom have played prominent roles in the company in recent years. The round of cuts also included Cora Jade, a standout from NXT who had been absent from television for some time due to injury.

Following the announcement of her release, Cora Jade took to social media to issue a heartfelt and reflective statement, addressing her departure and hinting at what lies ahead. Using her real-life persona, she shared a raw and honest account of her journey so far.

“Dropping out of high school at 15 to chase my dreams was scary but I’m so thankful it worked out for the time that it did! I got to live out so many childhood dreams, go so many places, do so many things and most importantly I met some of the most important people in my life that I know I’ll have in my corner forever. Unfortunately it didn’t go how I envisioned and I’m disappointed by a lot of things but I can look back with no regrets and know I did everything with love and passion and always stood up for myself, even in the times I was scared. I’m proud of myself for that. With all that being said, TRUST that this is not the end and only my new beginning. I have a lot to say when the time is right. I have so many ideas and am excited for the future and to be able to show what I truly am capable of. Elayna Black is back from the dead bitches! See you in 30.”

While it remains to be seen what her next move will be, Jade's statement leaves no doubt that she intends to return to the ring and make an impact. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elayna Black (@corajadewwe)

