Dakota Kai Expresses Gratitude and Optimism Following WWE Departure

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2025
In a significant roster shake-up following WrestleMania, WWE has released several prominent talents, including Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai.

This move marks one of the most notable talent purges of the year. Main roster performers typically face a 90-day non-compete period, while NXT talent are held to 30 days.

Dakota Kai, a key member of the Damage CTRL faction and a former tag team champion in both NXT and WWE's main roster, was among those released. She took to social media to express her gratitude and optimism:

“Trying to get through all the messages and man, whether it’s from friends, family, colleagues, coaches, you guys… I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. That’s the stuff that matters. I got to make memories, create the best friendships and travel the world. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunities. Gonna take a little time but just know… we are far from done. I’ve BEEN ready. Let’s go. – king kota”

