Rob Van Dam Reveals Why He Never Beat Triple H for the World Title

Rob Van Dam has never shied away from speaking his mind, and during a recent episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast, the former ECW Champion opened up about a pivotal moment in his WWE career. With fans firmly behind him in 2002, many expected Van Dam to ascend to the top and capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Triple H. However, that major title win never materialized. RVD now believes he understands why—and it had less to do with what happened in the ring, and more to do with what went on behind the scenes.

“I think back then, I didn’t have the right relationship with the office, and I think that’s an important factor too,” RVD stated directly. “Like you can’t be the champion and be an outsider and… not behind the curtain.”

He reflected on how his position as an outsider may have cost him WWE’s top prize, contrasting it with the way CM Punk’s anti-authority persona was eventually embraced by the system. Van Dam explained that Punk's character, though rebellious, was ultimately someone management could trust to represent the company.

“…Obviously, if you were the one with the pen… making the decisions… you wouldn’t allow… someone that’s fing calling you on all your shit and trying to destroy you and your product… to be in that spot. It’s got to be someone that you invest in, that you know you can trust.”

Van Dam acknowledged that, despite his popularity, his lack of a strong connection with WWE management may have been the final roadblock between him and championship gold.

“I really wasn’t that guy… even though the fans loved me… I can’t say whether it would have worked or not, from a lot of perspectives, but from the perspective of the office, I think having control of me and having a solid enough relationship with me to trust me, I don’t think I had that.”