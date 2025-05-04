AEW Collision Moves to Thursday Again Due to NHL Playoffs

AEW Collision is once again adjusting its schedule due to external sports programming. This time, the upcoming episode will not air in its traditional Saturday slot. Instead, the show will broadcast this Thursday on TBS, making way for NHL Playoffs coverage on TNT.

The move continues a series of recent schedule shifts for Collision. This week’s show also aired on TBS, and last week’s broadcast was delayed by 30 minutes due to NBA programming. The first Thursday airing took place during WrestleMania 41 week, in an effort to avoid direct competition with WWE’s biggest annual event.

Fans can expect more back-to-back AEW action next month with two consecutive four-hour blocks of Dynamite and Collision. The Fyter Fest special is set for June 4, followed by the Summer Blockbuster event the following week.

As this week’s episode wrapped up, FTR scored a hard-fought victory over Paragon (Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) in a two out of three falls match. Their celebration was short-lived, however, as Daniel Garcia confronted them over last week's vicious assault. Garcia issued a challenge to FTR for next week, although the match has not yet been officially announced.