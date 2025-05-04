Stacked AEW Dynamite Lineup Set with Young Bucks Trios Match and Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW has revealed the first matches and segments for the upcoming episode of Dynamite, setting the stage for a high-stakes night of action and drama.

In trios action, The Young Bucks will join forces with Ricochet to take on the dangerous alliance of Swerve Strickland, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Mark Briscoe. Strickland is seeking payback after the Bucks cost him the AEW World Championship at Dynasty. The animosity between the teams continues to escalate, following last week’s Dynamite where The Elite picked up a victory in an eight-man tag team match against Kenny Omega, Kevin Knight, Bailey, and Briscoe.

Another heated rivalry will continue as Samoa Joe steps into the ring with Claudio Castagnoli. Joe remains locked in a brutal feud with the Death Riders, and Claudio added fuel to the fire on the previous episode by attacking Katsuyori Shibata with a vicious Gotch piledriver onto the base of a steel chair. This encounter serves as a prelude to the much-anticipated steel cage showdown between Joe and Jon Moxley on May 14.

Additionally, former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will sit down with Renee Paquette for an exclusive interview. With her eyes on Mercedes Moné and the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals at Double or Nothing, Hayter is on a path that could ultimately lead her to Toni Storm at All In.

AEW Dynamite – May 7 Lineup: