Eric Bischoff Reacts to AEW 2300 Arena Move: “Smart… But Risky”

AEW's decision to establish a residency at Philadelphia’s historic 2300 Arena has stirred considerable discussion, including from industry veteran Eric Bischoff. The former WCW executive shared his insights during a recent episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, where he offered a balanced take on both the upside and the risks involved in this bold move.

“What do I think about it? I think it’s probably a smart move for AEW, for a couple of reasons,” Bischoff began. “One is, yes… they can potentially… tap into… that nostalgic factor… There’s also just the efficiencies, production efficiencies, cost efficiencies of not transporting stuff all over the country every week… that’s a really smart move… prudent is a good word. It’s a prudent move.”

Bischoff highlighted the strategic advantages of staying rooted in one location, particularly the ability to reduce logistical costs and capitalize on the rich legacy of the ECW-era venue. However, he cautioned that such a decision does not come without challenges—especially when dealing with a fan base that may hold strong expectations tied to the arena's storied past.

“Do I think it’s risky… a little bit, because… whether you intentionally, you’re doing it or not… people are going to compare you [to ECW],” he warned. “…If you can meet or exceed their expectations, if they’re kind of expecting a ECW version of AEW… If you can do a good job of that, it can be great and also backfire. So we’ll find out [if the] proof is in the pudding.”