WWE SmackDown Crushes Network Competition in Key Demo on May 2

WWE SmackDown made a dominant impression in the ratings race this past Friday, continuing its momentum as a weekly television standout. Airing live on May 2nd, 2025, from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, the blue brand scored a major victory in the all-important 18-49 advertising demographic, surpassing every broadcast television network in the same time slot.

According to early viewership estimates, SmackDown drew an average of 469,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic on USA Network. That total firmly established it as the night’s top program in the demo, beating its nearest broadcast rival, ABC, by over 200,000 viewers. ABC tallied 266,000 viewers, followed by CBS with 225,000, NBC with 220,000, FOX with 142,000, and The CW with 76,000.

The episode featured several headline attractions, including the in-ring return of Aleister Black, who faced The Miz in a highly anticipated matchup. Additionally, Randy Orton made an appearance as he gears up for his "One Last Time" Undisputed WWE Championship clash with John Cena at Backlash. The strong demo performance reflects SmackDown’s continued ability to capture viewer interest and maintain its position as a Friday night ratings juggernaut.