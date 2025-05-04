×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE SmackDown Crushes Network Competition in Key Demo on May 2

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2025
WWE SmackDown Crushes Network Competition in Key Demo on May 2

WWE SmackDown made a dominant impression in the ratings race this past Friday, continuing its momentum as a weekly television standout. Airing live on May 2nd, 2025, from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, the blue brand scored a major victory in the all-important 18-49 advertising demographic, surpassing every broadcast television network in the same time slot.

According to early viewership estimates, SmackDown drew an average of 469,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic on USA Network. That total firmly established it as the night’s top program in the demo, beating its nearest broadcast rival, ABC, by over 200,000 viewers. ABC tallied 266,000 viewers, followed by CBS with 225,000, NBC with 220,000, FOX with 142,000, and The CW with 76,000.

The episode featured several headline attractions, including the in-ring return of Aleister Black, who faced The Miz in a highly anticipated matchup. Additionally, Randy Orton made an appearance as he gears up for his "One Last Time" Undisputed WWE Championship clash with John Cena at Backlash. The strong demo performance reflects SmackDown’s continued ability to capture viewer interest and maintain its position as a Friday night ratings juggernaut.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SmackDown!

Des Moines, Iowa, USA

May. 2nd 2025

AEW Collision

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA

May. 3rd 2025

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 4th 2025

WWE Monday Night RAW

Omaha, Nebraska, USA

May. 5th 2025

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 6th 2025

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 7th 2025

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 8th 2025

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy