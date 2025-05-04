AEW Collision Results (May 3, 2025)

Adam Cole joined Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness at the commentary desk to kick things off for this special edition of AEW Collision. As part of the Paragon alongside Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, Cole had a vested interest in tonight’s main event – a 2 out of 3 Falls Match against FTR. But before we got there, it was time for the AEW Women’s Division to take center stage.

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost

The champion, “Timeless” Toni Storm, made her entrance in vintage Hollywood flair to face the surging Lady Frost in a non-title eliminator contest. Frost brought the fight early, sending Storm tumbling to the outside before hitting a stunning sequence: a cartwheel into a cannonball from the apron and a handspring moonsault off the barricade that landed flush on Storm.

Back in the ring, Storm fought back with vicious mounted punches, but Frost answered with a handspring cannonball in the corner. She came close to victory after hitting the Chiller Driller, though Storm kicked out at two. That near-fall only seemed to spark Storm’s aggression, as she connected with a release German suplex followed by her signature hip attack. With Frost grounded, Storm secured the submission win via chicken wing.

After the bell, Storm snatched a microphone and launched into a tirade against the AEW women’s locker room, daring anyone to challenge her by snarling, “I am not a hard woman to find.”

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley Addresses Samoa Joe

World Champion Jon Moxley appeared in a pre-taped message directed at Samoa Joe. He told Joe not to feel guilty as his allies “drop like flies,” assuring him that Shibata’s fate was inevitable. Moxley declared that he respected Joe and likened his legend to that of Bryan Danielson. But with a steel cage match looming, Mox scoffed at the idea of being afraid. “Every day as champion is hard,” Mox said. “And I do hard better than anybody.” With ominous calm, he warned Joe to be prepared – because Moxley's affairs are in order, and the fight was always going to end this way.

$100K High Speed Collision 4-Way Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Rush vs. AR Fox vs. Kevin Knight

With a hefty prize of $100,000 on the line, Sammy Guevara (flanked by Dustin Rhodes), AR Fox, Kevin Knight, and Rush tore into each other in a lightning-paced four-way match.

From the opening bell, it was chaos. Guevara showboated after a well-placed dropkick on Fox, while Rush and Knight traded stiff offense. Knight briefly gained momentum by launching Rush into the steel steps, just as a mysterious figure named Hologram was shown watching from above. That distraction did not halt the action, as Fox soared through the air to wipe out Knight, and Guevara followed with a breathtaking Shooting Star Press.

Rush tore through the field with brute force before the action returned to the ring. Guevara struck Fox with a brutal knee and followed with the Go To Sleep to secure both the win and the $100K prize. As he celebrated, Guevara locked eyes with Adam Cole at ringside, hinting at future ambitions for the TNT Championship.

Samoa Joe Fires Back

Samoa Joe sent in his response to Moxley’s message. Though not present at Collision, Joe explained he was training in his gym, showing respect for the champion by preparing properly. Joe ominously warned that what happened to Shibata would soon happen to Claudio Castagnoli. As for Moxley, Joe questioned his courage and promised he would expose the heart – or lack thereof – inside the cage when they fight for the AEW World Championship.

Singles Match: Megan Bayne vs. Harley Cameron

With revenge on her mind for Anna Jay, Harley Cameron came out swinging against the powerful “Megasus” Megan Bayne. Cameron landed shoulders in the corner and an axe kick on the apron to stun Bayne early.

But Bayne weathered the attack and countered with a suplex, then dominated Cameron with raw power. Though Cameron fought back with a jawbreaker and a clever boot to the face, she was unable to sustain momentum. After escaping a superplex, Cameron connected with a tilt-a-whirl DDT for a near fall.

Ultimately, Bayne caught Cameron and planted her with Fate’s Descent to claim the win. After the match, Penelope Ford threw Cameron into Bayne’s grasp for another devastating Fate’s Descent. Before more damage could be done, Anna Jay stormed the ring with a 2x4, running Bayne off and preventing further assault.

Jon Moxley Enters the Arena

Later in the night, Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance, walking through the crowd with Marina Shafir and toppling security on his way to the ring. Speaking directly to Joe, Mox questioned what Joe thought he failed to understand. “You think you’re going to beat me up in a steel cage?” Mox growled. “Do you know who I am?”

He recalled the many opponents who claimed to be the toughest – all of whom broke in the ring when they realized they were in over their heads. “You want a firefight, Joe?” Moxley shouted. “You’ve been in one this whole time.”

Promo: The Outrunners Challenge Roppongi Vice

The Outrunners sent a direct message to Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero, acknowledging the perceived disrespect. They suggested that the only proper way to settle things was inside the ring.

Singles Match: Josh Alexander vs. Brody King

Two of AEW’s most hard-hitting performers clashed as Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family faced Brody King. King dominated early with heavy strikes and a punishing Death Valley Driver on the outside, followed by a suplex over the barricade.

Alexander shifted the momentum with targeted attacks on King’s leg, focusing on his ankle and knee with rope-assisted submissions. Despite Alexander’s ring savvy, King’s raw strength came through again and again with thunderous chops and a top-rope superplex.

With the clock winding down, Alexander applied a grapevined Ankle Lock, but King broke free with a German suplex and a lariat, setting up for the Gonzo Bomb. Alexander rolled outside just in time as the match ended in a time-limit draw.

Unhappy with the result, King attacked Alexander and Lance Archer. But Alexander fought back, again targeting King’s injured leg with brutal precision.

Open Challenge: Max Caster vs. Daniel Garcia

Max Caster declared no one could survive five minutes with him, calling for a five-minute challenge. Daniel Garcia answered and demolished Caster in under one minute. Garcia took the mic afterward, reminding everyone that he kept his word – and now it was FTR’s turn to do the same.

Backstage Promo: Anthony Bowens is Ready

As Anthony Bowens was speaking with Lexy Nair, he was interrupted by Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. Bowens welcomed the challenge, declaring himself ready for either man, any time, any place.

Tag Team Match: Gates of Agony vs. Ray Jaz & Goldy

Gates of Agony were merciless from the bell. Bishop Kaun decimated Ray Jaz while tossing Goldy like a ragdoll. After delivering “Open the Gates,” the pinfall was academic.

Post-match, Big Bill and Bryan Keith called out Gates of Agony from the parking lot. The challenge was accepted, and the teams brawled backstage. An innocent bystander was caught in the chaos and unceremoniously thrown aside as the fight raged on.

2 Out of 3 Falls Match: FTR vs. Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

In the night’s hard-fought main event, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong represented Paragon against FTR in a classic 2 out of 3 Falls Match. O’Reilly opened with a striking and submission onslaught. After trapping Dax Harwood in an Ankle Lock and with Strong neutralizing Cash Wheeler, Harwood tapped – giving Paragon the first fall.

FTR regrouped and fought back with grit. Wheeler punished O’Reilly, and Harwood targeted Strong’s knee with ruthless precision. A Figure Four Leglock forced Strong into trouble before tagging O’Reilly, who fired back with a second Ankle Lock. However, Harwood came in illegally with a sleeper hold. A counter allowed FTR to hit the Shatter Machine on Strong and claim the second fall.

In the deciding fall, Paragon nearly won with a High-Low combination, but Harwood broke the count with a foot on the ropes. Wheeler took out Strong, and a final Shatter Machine gave FTR the hard-fought victory.

Post-Match: Daniel Garcia Confronts FTR

True to his word, Daniel Garcia arrived post-match with a crowbar. He considered using it but resisted out of respect. Garcia told FTR he thought they had his back, but now he wanted answers. He challenged them to meet him in the ring next week, stating, “I will beat the answers out of you.”