All the Names Let Go in the Latest Round of WWE Releases

WWE has made another difficult round of roster cuts this week, impacting both main roster and NXT talent. These latest departures occurred while Friday Night SmackDown was airing, adding to the shock for fans and talent alike. The list includes well-known in-ring performers as well as promising developmental stars.

The following Superstars were released on Friday:

Shayna Baszler

Dakota Kai

Braun Strowman

Kayden Carter

Katana Chance

Gigi Dolin

Eddy Thorpe

Javier Bernal

Oro Mensah

Wolfgang

Mark Coffey

Joe Coffey

Cora Jade

Riley Osborne

Jakara Jackson

WWE has issued its standard no-compete clauses, meaning main roster talents will be restricted for 90 days before joining another promotion, while those from NXT will be under a 30-day restriction.

We extend our best wishes to all the released Superstars as they embark on the next chapter of their careers.