All the Names Let Go in the Latest Round of WWE Releases

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 03, 2025
WWE has made another difficult round of roster cuts this week, impacting both main roster and NXT talent. These latest departures occurred while Friday Night SmackDown was airing, adding to the shock for fans and talent alike. The list includes well-known in-ring performers as well as promising developmental stars.

The following Superstars were released on Friday:

Shayna Baszler
Dakota Kai
Braun Strowman
Kayden Carter
Katana Chance
Gigi Dolin
Eddy Thorpe
Javier Bernal
Oro Mensah
Wolfgang
Mark Coffey
Joe Coffey
Cora Jade
Riley Osborne
Jakara Jackson

WWE has issued its standard no-compete clauses, meaning main roster talents will be restricted for 90 days before joining another promotion, while those from NXT will be under a 30-day restriction.

We extend our best wishes to all the released Superstars as they embark on the next chapter of their careers.


