All the Names Let Go in the Latest Round of WWE Releases

WWE has made another difficult round of roster cuts this week, impacting both main roster and NXT talent. These latest departures occurred while Friday Night SmackDown was airing, adding to the shock for fans and talent alike. The list includes well-known in-ring performers as well as promising developmental stars.
The following Superstars were released on Friday:
Shayna Baszler
Dakota Kai
Braun Strowman
Kayden Carter
Katana Chance
Gigi Dolin
Eddy Thorpe
Javier Bernal
Oro Mensah
Wolfgang
Mark Coffey
Joe Coffey
Cora Jade
Riley Osborne
Jakara Jackson
WWE has issued its standard no-compete clauses, meaning main roster talents will be restricted for 90 days before joining another promotion, while those from NXT will be under a 30-day restriction.
We extend our best wishes to all the released Superstars as they embark on the next chapter of their careers.
Des Moines, Iowa, USA
May. 2nd 2025
Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA
May. 3rd 2025
Orlando, Florida, USA
May. 4th 2025
Omaha, Nebraska, USA
May. 5th 2025
Orlando, Florida, USA
May. 6th 2025
Detroit, Michigan, USA
May. 7th 2025
Detroit, Michigan, USA
May. 8th 2025
