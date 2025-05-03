TNA Wrestling Bans Blading and Excessive Blood in Major Policy Shift

TNA Wrestling is undergoing a notable shift in policy that could significantly impact the in-ring presentation fans have grown accustomed to. On Friday, May 2nd, talent were formally informed that the promotion will no longer allow excessive blood or intentional blading during matches. The internal communication, either shared during a locker room meeting or through official channels, laid out the new policy clearly: deliberate, heavy bloodletting—typically achieved by blading—is now off-limits.

Despite this change, TNA has clarified that accidental blood resulting from the natural physicality of wrestling—such as nosebleeds or cuts from stiff strikes—will still be permitted. The update, first reported by PWInsider.com, is rooted in concerns for wrestler safety and an overall shift toward a more advertiser-friendly product. Officials reportedly weighed several factors before instituting the change, including performer well-being and long-term brand viability.

This move marks a departure from TNA's historical tolerance for hardcore-style matches, which often included graphic violence and blood. According to the report, the last match filmed under the former approach is expected to be the Dog Collar Match between TNA International Champion Steve Maclin and Eric Young. That bout was taped at the TNA Impact tapings in Irvine, California on May 1st and is anticipated to feature excessive, planned bloodshed—something fans will no longer see moving forward.