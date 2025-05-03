×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

TNA Wrestling Bans Blading and Excessive Blood in Major Policy Shift

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 03, 2025
TNA Wrestling Bans Blading and Excessive Blood in Major Policy Shift

TNA Wrestling is undergoing a notable shift in policy that could significantly impact the in-ring presentation fans have grown accustomed to. On Friday, May 2nd, talent were formally informed that the promotion will no longer allow excessive blood or intentional blading during matches. The internal communication, either shared during a locker room meeting or through official channels, laid out the new policy clearly: deliberate, heavy bloodletting—typically achieved by blading—is now off-limits.

Despite this change, TNA has clarified that accidental blood resulting from the natural physicality of wrestling—such as nosebleeds or cuts from stiff strikes—will still be permitted. The update, first reported by PWInsider.com, is rooted in concerns for wrestler safety and an overall shift toward a more advertiser-friendly product. Officials reportedly weighed several factors before instituting the change, including performer well-being and long-term brand viability.

This move marks a departure from TNA's historical tolerance for hardcore-style matches, which often included graphic violence and blood. According to the report, the last match filmed under the former approach is expected to be the Dog Collar Match between TNA International Champion Steve Maclin and Eric Young. That bout was taped at the TNA Impact tapings in Irvine, California on May 1st and is anticipated to feature excessive, planned bloodshed—something fans will no longer see moving forward.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SmackDown!

Des Moines, Iowa, USA

May. 2nd 2025

AEW Collision

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA

May. 3rd 2025

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 4th 2025

WWE Monday Night RAW

Omaha, Nebraska, USA

May. 5th 2025

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 6th 2025

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 7th 2025

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 8th 2025

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy