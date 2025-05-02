WWE Smackdown Results - May 2, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown - Randy Orton is set to appear, Aleister Black battles The Miz and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

We kick off SmackDown with shots of Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton, Carmelo Hayes & The Miz, and Damian Priest walking backstage. Priest walks by Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu and starts a fight. LA Knight walks by and heads to the ring.

LA Knight gets on the mic and talks about asking for his rematch, and instead getting a number one contender's match. Knight talks about Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu interfering in his match last week. He blames Damian Priest for Sikoa and Fatu interfering. Damian Priest makes his way out and says last week was about Drew McIntyre and that's why he came out and attacked Drew McIntyre. Knight tells Priest he picked the wrong time to do that and the bell rang because of Priest. Priest says he saved Knight because McIntyre would have Claymore'd him and pinned him. Knight says just because it happened to Priest, that Priest should not put that on Knight. Knight tells Priest to not let his failures be Knight's failure. Priest points out that Knight lost his title at WrestleMania. Knight says he isn't the number one contender because of Priest. Priest tells him it's all his fault and if he got his head out of his ass he would still be champion. Knight says they're cool but if Priest keeps talking like this then it'll be trouble. Priest says they should have their match now.

Match 1: Damian Priest -vs- LA Knight

We come back from commercial break, Knight and Priest's match is well underway. Priest has Knight in a headlock, Knight counters and puts Priest in a hold and they trade holds. Knight chops Priest and they lock up again. Priest connects with a smack to Knight's face and Knight fires back with punches and then is taken down by Priest. Priest slams down Knight and runs into him in the corner. Knight kicks Priest and Priest kicks Knight back and covers him for two. Priest goes to walk the ropes and Knight counters and slams down Priest. Knight punches Priest and takes down Priest with a clotheslines and a Russian Leg Sweep. Knight then hits a jumping neck breaker and covers Priest for a near fall. Priest chops Knight and walks into a slam by Knight. Knight goes for an elbow but Priest catches him. Priest hits a clotheslines on Knight and covers him for a two count. Priest sets up for Razor's Edge but Knight counters out of it and hits a DDT on Priest. Knight climbs the ropes and hits a flying elbow on Priest and covers Priest for two and we cut to commercial.

Back on SmackDown, Knight places Priest on the top turnbuckle and then climbs up there with him. Knight sets up for a superplex and Priest and Knight punch each other instead. Priest kicks Knight and sets up for the Razor's Edge and slams down Knight. Priest covers Knight for a near fall. Priest goes to hit South of Heaven and Knight counters. Priest hits a Broken Arrow on Knight and then climbs the turnbuckles. Knight runs up and hits a superplex on Priest and covers for two. Knight knocks Priest outside the ring and then tries for a baseball slide but Priest catches him and hits a Flatliner on the apron. Solo Sikoa runs out and starts beating on Priest.

Winner by DQ: Damian Priest

Sikoa tosses Priest around outside the ring and then gets in the ring and starts attacking Knight. Sikoa goes to deliver a spike to Knight but Priest comes in and punches Sikoa and Knight hits the BFT on Sikoa. Priest and Knight stare at each other and then Priest clears the announce desk and goes to hit The South of Heaven on Sikoa. Jacob Fatu runs down and spears Priest and then Samoan Drops Knight onto the announce table. Fatu then hits a running hip attack on Priest who is laid out against the barricades.

Byron Saxton catches up with Fraxiom backstage. Nathan Frazer says they're excited for their match tonight. Axiom says SmackDown has the best tag division and they're excited to be here. Pretty Deadly walk by and dismiss Saxton and they talk about Fraxiom's tasty debut but tell Fraxiom that they are the tastiest snacks on SmackDown. Pretty Deadly say they wanted to know how good Fraxiom was so they asked for this match. Yesss boooyyyyy!

Match 2: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) -vs- Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)

Wilson and Axiom start off, Wilson knocks down Axiom and Axiom flips out of an arm bar and drop kicks Wilson. Frazer is tagged in and Wilson is double teamed. Frazer takes down Wilson and Wilson kicks down Frazer. Frazer is armdragged and covered for a one count. Frazer is kicked in the back and Prince is tagged in. Prince boots Frazer in the corner and delivers some punches to Frazer. Frazer kicks Prince and tags Axiom. Prince is double teamed and Wilson enters the ring and Fraxiom takes out Pretty Deadly and they hit a few suicide dives on Pretty Deadly. Axiom covers Prince in the ring for a near fall. Axiom throws Prince in a stretch submission and splashes onto Prince but he catches Axiom and tags Wilson. Pretty Deadly double team Axiom and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, Wilson has Axiom in an armbar submission. Axiom powers out but is slammed down. Wilson throws Axiom down again and covers for a quick one count. Wilson locks Axiom in another hold and Axiom chops his way out of the hold and tags Frazer. Frazer drop kicks both Wilson and Prince and slams into Prince, who is legal as Wilson tagged out. Frazer hits a double DDT on both members of Pretty Deadly. Frazer hits a shooting star press on Prince andhe covers Prince for a near fall. Frazer and Prince are now on the top turnbuckle, Wilson tags in and Frazer didn't see the tag. Wilson powerbombs Frazer and covers for a near fall. Wilson and Frazer beat on each other in the ring and Fraxiom get Wilson on the top rope. Axiom hits a Spanish Fly and Frazer hits a Phoenix Splash and gets the win.

Winners: Fraxiom

B-Fab and Michin talk to Nick Aldis backstage. Michin says when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come back after Morgan finishes her movie they want a title shot. The Green Regime comes in and Chelsea Green complains about losing her United States Championship. Green asks for a rematch and Aldis tells Green that Zelina Vega will be facing Piper Niven tonight. The Green Regime flips out.

We cut to Nia Jax walking backstage and we get a commercial.

We come back from commercial break and Nia Jax is making her way to the ring. Jax responds to the boo's by saying she was missed and she's happy she's back. She says this whole time she was home regrouping so she can take what's hers. Tiffany Stratton comes out. Stratton tells Jax she's not the same Stratton that Jax used to bully. Stratton tells Jax she's beaten Charlotte Flair and if she and Jax were to lock up again, she'd beat her too. Stratton says she would defend her title against Jax at any time and at any place. Naomi's music hits and she comes out to join this party. Naomi says it's funny to see them fighting because for a long time they made Naomi's life hell together. Naomi says she's changed too and she's a new Naomi. Naomi says she took out Jade Cargill and she's now looking at Stratton gold. Jade Cargill's music plays and Cargill marches to the ring. Stratton and Jax go at and Cargill and Naomi go at it. Cargill and Stratton send Naomi and Jax out of the ring and then stand in the ring and circle each other. Nick Aldis comes out and makes this a tag match for later tonight.

The Miz and Carmelo Hayes talk backstage before The Miz's match. The Miz talks about how much he has done for the WWE for two decades. He says this is why Aleister Black targeted him, because The Miz is someone. He's going to remind Black who he is. The Miz says he's making a statement tonight.

Match 3: The Miz w/Carmelo Hayes -vs- Aleister Black

The Miz charges at Black and Black connects with a spinning kick knocking The Miz down. Black and The Miz take turns taking each other down and Black intercepts a kick from The Miz and The Miz attacks Black. Black sends The Miz outside the ring and The Miz gets back in the ring and Black smokes him in the face and knees him. Black covers The Miz for a near fall and then kicks The Miz out of the ring again. Hayes distracts Black and The Miz flips Black over the ropes smashing into the LED boards around the apron and we cut to commercial break.

We come back to SmackDown after commercial break, The Miz hits a double axe handle on Black and mocks the crowd. The Miz splashes onto Black in the corner and sends Black outside the ring. The Miz tries to jump onto Black outside the ring and Black knees The Miz in the gut. Back in the ring, Black takes down The Miz and sweeps The Miz off his feet. Black hits a springboard moonsault and covers The Miz for two. The Miz stomps down Black and hits a DDT and covers Black for a near fall. The Miz kicks Black in the chest three times and Black catches the fourth kick and elbows The Miz and then kicks him down. The Miz guillotine's Black on the ropes and goes for The Skull Crushing Finale but Black cartwheels out of it and kicks The Miz in the head. Black gets The Miz on his feet and Hayes distracts Black and The Miz rolls up Black for a near fall. Black connects with Black Mass and gets the win.

Winner: Aleister Black

After the match, Black and Hayes stand in the ring and circle each other. Hayes eventually leaves the ring.

Santos Escobar talks to Rey Fenix backstage. Escobar tells Fenix he's an embarrassment to Luchadors for losing at WrestleMania. He tells Fenix that since Rey Mysterio is out of action, Escobar is next in line for being the best Luchador. Fenix tells Escobar to stay out of his business and if Escobar has a problem he will meet him in the ring tonight.

Match 4: Zelina Vega -vs- Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre

Niven goes to attack Vega - Vega kicks Niven a couple times and then locks Niven in a stretch submission. Vega tries to roll up Niven but can't move Niven. Niven tries to sit on Vega but Vega moves out of the way. Vega kicks Niven and covers for a quick one count. In the corner, Vega flips over Niven and Niven takes down Vega with a shoulder check. Vega rolls out of the ring and gingerly makes her way back in and Niven starts striking down Vega. Vega tries to swing Niven into the corner but Niven throws Vega into the corner and hits a facebuster on Vega. Vega is stomped down and Niven slams Vega's face into the turnbuckles and we cut to commercial break.

Returning to SmackDown, Niven has Vega on the mat and Vega starts punching Niven. Niven catches Vega and slams her down and covers for a two count. Niven chokes Vega and swings her around while choking her. Vega punches Niven and strikes Niven in the face. Vega hits a codebreaker followed by a knee to Niven. Vega runs at Niven and Niven slams her down and sentons onto Vega. Niven covers Vega and Vega kicks out. Vega kicks Niven from the top rope and Niven punches Vega who is still sitting on the top turnbuckle. Niven goes up top and is knocked down and Vega comes off the top rope with a meteora and covers Niven for two. Vega tries for Code Red but it's countered and Niven hits a spinning side walk slam and covers Vega for two. Vega dodges a cannonball and hits some running knees on Niven in the corner. Vega hits a DDT on Niven and hits a moonsault and covers Niven for two. Niven counters another Code Red and Niven tries to powerbomb Vega who counters and sends Niven into the ropes. Green gets on the apron to distract Vega and Niven goes to hit Vega from behind but knocks Green off the apron. Vega rolls up Niven for the win.

Winner: Zelina Vega

Nick Aldis scolds Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu backstage for causing chaos on SmackDown. Aldis says Fatu will have to face Knight and Priest in a triple threat. Sikoa says that makes no sense as Drew McIntyre is the number one contender so Aldis turns it into a fatal fourway match at Backlash.

Randy Orton makes his way out to the ring. Orton says he knows we are two hours into the show but welcomes Des Moines to Friday Night SmackDown. Orton starts off addressing John Cena. He says when the world couldn't see him, Orton could. He knew from day one the type of man Cena is. Arrogant, selfish and an entitled brat. He says Cena is a shiny toy that the ultimate puppet masters play with. He calls Cena a real life, walking, talking cartoon character and says unlike Cena, he's been true to himself the whole time. He says Cena has always been about fame and money. He talks about Cena saying he raised everyone's kids, Orton says the only thing Cena has raised is the price of his merch. He asks Cena where his values are and brings up how Cena said he would end Orton... Orton says Cena is the latest legend he needs to put down. He says he'll punt Cena's head at Backlash, but not before he drops Cena's ass with an RKO.

Naomi is backstage stressing. Nia Jax comes up to her and tells her that she and her have to be on the same page. Naomi responds with "Sure."

Randy Orton walks backstage and R-Truth comes up to him and tells him Cena will destroy him. Jimmy Uso comes by and tells Orton to not mind Truth. Truth tells Uso that Cena told him that Cena will win and that Cena is the last real champ before leaving Uso standing there all confused and annoyed.

Match 5: Rey Fenix -vs- Santos Escobar

Escobar delays locking up with Fenix and when they finally do, Escobar gets Fix in waistlock. Fenix is slammed down but then counters the hold. Fenix chops Escobar and Escobar returns the chop. They chop each other back and forth and Escobar knocks down Fenix with a solid chop. Escobar tells Fenix to join him and Fenix responds with a chop. Fenix pushes down Escobar and Escobar dodges a lucha-kick and takes down Fenix with a wrist lock. Escobar is knocked out of the ring and Fenix jumps out of the ring and hurricanrana's Escobar outside the ring. Escobar pushes Fenix into the apron and slams him into the steel steps. Escobar gets back in the ring and flies over the ropes onto Fenix on the floor and we get a commercial break.

Back to the action, Escobar and Fenix punch each other in the corner. Escobar kicks Fenix in the corner and hits a flipping splash over the ropes on Fenix and covers Fenix for two. Fenix is placed in an arm bar stretch hold and Fenix breaks free and kicks Escobar and slams him into the turnbuckles. Fenix hits a springboard moonsault and covers for a near fall. Fenix kicks down Escobar and covers again for a two count. Fenix stumbles onto his feet and gets the crowd riled up. Fenix kicks down Escobar, Escobar hits Fenix with a kick and Fenix nails Escobar with a kick before hitting the mat and now both men are laid out. Fenix jumps onto Escobar's shoulders and Escobar slams him into the turnbuckles. Escobar knees Fenix in the corner and hits an underhooked back breaker and covers Fenix for two. Fenix is back on Escobar's shoulders but counters out of it and kicks Escobar. Fenix hits Adios Amigo and hits a top rope meteora and covers Escobar for the win.

Winner: Rey Fenix

Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton talk backstage. Byron Saxton comes by and asks them how they think they'll do in their match. Stratton says as long as Cargill is out of her way they'll be fine. Cargill tells her to stay out her way and she tells Stratton she has a match against Nia Jax next week to determine the No 1 Contender for Stratton.

We come back from commercial break and get a video segment for the TLC match for the Tag Titles between The Street Profits, DIY and Motor City Machine Guns.

Santos Escobar yells at Berto and Angel backstage for not helping him win. Andrade interrupts and asks Escobar what his problem is. Andrade says he doesn't like Escobar and he knows Escobar doesn't care about Garza and Berto. Garza laughs and Escobar tells Berto and Angel to leave with him. Berto lags behind and Andrade tells him to open his eyes and mind and Berto leaves when Escobar yells at him some more to leave.

Match 6: Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill -vs- Nia Jax & Naomi

Before the bell rings, Jax and Naomi attack Stratton and Cargill. Stratton sends Jax out of the ring and they continue to battle outside the ring. Jax is driven into the steel steps. In the ring, Cargill takes down Naomi while Jax demolishes Stratton outside the ring. Cargill sends Naomi out of the ring and goes outside the ring after her. Naomi is slammed into barricades and then Cargill sends her back in the ring. Naomi kicks down Cargill and slams her into the turnbuckle. Cargill is raked in the back and Naomi snapmare's Cargill to the mat and kicks her in the spine. Naomi slaps Cargill and tags Jax. Cargill kicks down Naomi and Jax steamrolls Cargill and slams her head into the mat. Jax knocks Stratton off the apron and we cut to a commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Cargill is tossed out of the ring by Jax and Naomi tries to attack Cargill but doesn't. Jax goes to get Cargill, and Cargill throws Jax into the barricades. Back in the ring, Cargill is elbowed to the mat and then swung into the turnbuckle. Jax forearms Stratton so Cargill can't tag out. Cargill attempts to slam Jax but fails and gets squished instead. Naomi is tagged in and she unleashes a series of punches onto Cargill. Cargill hits Naomi with a flapjack facebuster and tries to tag Stratton but Jax is tagged in and she pulls Cargill away. Cargill breaks free and tags Stratton. Stratton beats on Jax and hits a backhand spring elbow on Jax. Stratton counters a Samoan Drop to a crucifix pin and fails. Stratton connects with a double kick and goes up top. Jax stops Stratton and Samoan Drops her. Naomi blind tags in, which pisses off Jax. Naomi goes for her split legged moonsault but Stratton gets her knees up. Stratton tags in Cargill who kicks Naomi and then kicks Jax. Cargill slams down Naomi and hits a Rack Attack-esque move and then slams into Naomi in the corner. Cargill chokeslams Naomi and covers until Jax breaks the pin. Jax drags Naomi to the corner and tags her. Jax hits a running elbow drop and a senton and covers Cargill. Stratton breaks the pin with a swanton bomb making Naomi run in and attack Stratton. Jax squishes both Naomi and Stratton in the corner and pushes them out of the ring. Jax then squishes Cargill against the ring post and sets her up for The Annihilator. As Jax is climbing, Cargill gets up and powerbombs Jax and gets the win.

Winners: Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill

After the match, as Stratton and Cargill are celebrating, the ref goes to give Stratton her belt. Cargill grabs it first and puts it over her shoulder. Stratton asks for her belt back. Cargill doesn't let go of the title and Naomi runs in and knocks Cargill down who crashes into Stratton sending her out of the ring. Naomi lays out Cargill and poses in the ring with the belt as the end credits roll.