Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin and Eddy Thorpe Released by WWE

WWE has reportedly continued its wave of talent cuts, with several notable names released from the company. According to various reports and posts on X, Cora Jade is the latest WWE star to be released.

Fightful Select earlier confirmed a number of additional departures, including Kayden Carter, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, and Katana Chance. These names follow a growing list of talent let go amid ongoing internal changes within WWE.

Among the names released is Eddy Thorpe. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports that Thorpe, who was known as Karl Fredericks during his time with NJPW, has also been let go. Thorpe signed with WWE in January 2023 and competed exclusively in NXT. His final match came on the April 15 episode of WWE NXT, where he took part in a Fatal Four Way match to determine the number one contender for the NXT North American Championship.

Another confirmed release is Gigi Dolin. Fightful reports that WWE has parted ways with Dolin, who was an active competitor in NXT. Her last appearance came on the April 22 episode of NXT, where she teamed with Tatum Paxley in a WWE Women's Tag Team Title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Dolin had been regularly featured on television and also appeared on TNA programming as part of the WWE-TNA working relationship.

Dolin signed with WWE in January 2021 and is a former two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion.

As of now, WWE has not released an official statement regarding the wave of releases.