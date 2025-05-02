Samantha Irvin Claims YouTube Shadow Banned Her Music Video After Reports from Trolls

In April 2025, former WWE announcer and ring announcer Samantha Irvin took a step into the music world by releasing an official music video for her track “Shawty Wanna.” The video marked a new creative chapter for Irvin, who is well known to wrestling fans for her dynamic voice and vibrant presence. However, despite the buzz surrounding her debut release, an unexpected problem has surfaced.

Fans and even Samantha herself have noticed that the music video is difficult to find through YouTube's search function. On May 1, her husband, WWE Superstar Ricochet, took to Twitter/X to raise the issue publicly. He wrote, “Hey @youtube, why doesnt @SamanthaTheBomb’s video pop up when I type ‘Samantha The Bomb Shawty Wanna Music Video’??? Seems fishy.” His post drew attention to the concern that the video may be subject to some form of shadow banning.

Samantha echoed this sentiment on her own social media, sharing, “Welp, my music video is completely shadow banned on YouTube.” Her followers began speculating in the replies, and when one fan asked if the issue might be due to others reporting the video, Samantha confirmed, “Oh a lot of them did, they were bragging in the comments.” This suggests that coordinated efforts may have been made to flag the content, potentially leading to its reduced visibility.

Another fan responded with confusion, wondering why anyone would report the video in the first place. Samantha offered a pointed explanation, hinting that online trolls may have targeted her out of spite. She replied, “Because I’m not there to let them know how much everybody weighs,” likely referencing her absence from WWE commentary, where she previously announced wrestler stats.

Despite the setback, Irvin's supporters continue to share and promote the video manually, hoping it will gain traction organically while the visibility issue is being addressed.