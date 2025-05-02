×
Ryan Pappolla Departs WWE After Ten Years Amid Staff Cuts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2025
WWE digital host and broadcaster Ryan Pappolla has reportedly been released from the company as part of the staff cuts that took place on Thursday, May 1.

Pappolla's departure marks the end of a lengthy run with WWE, which spanned roughly ten years. According to a report from PWInsider.com, the longtime broadcast personality was “very much liked within the company walls,” suggesting that his exit was not performance-related, but rather a result of broader structural changes.

Pappolla first joined WWE as an intern and started out in the editorial division. Over time, he moved into on-camera roles, becoming a prominent figure across the company’s digital content offerings. Fans came to recognize him through his work on “WWE Now” and, more notably, as a co-host on the popular weekly panel show “WWE’s The Bump.”

In recent years, Pappolla expanded his contributions by engaging WWE’s Twitch audience, hosting shows like the “WWE Vault Watchalong” and “Raw Sidecasts,” which provided alternate viewing experiences for fans.

Despite his popularity among staff and fans alike, Pappolla’s name was included in the latest wave of layoffs carried out under the evolving structure of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC.

