AEW Returns to Philadelphia for First-Ever 2300 Arena Residency

All Elite Wrestling is heading to one of the most historic venues in wrestling history as it announced a groundbreaking residency at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AEW will take over the legendary arena from August 27 through September 11, 2025, for a special run of live programming, including multiple episodes of AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision, and Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor.

This marks the first time AEW has ever held events at the 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena, and the company is pulling out all the stops for what promises to be an unforgettable series of shows in the City of Brotherly Love.

AEW’s residency will kick off on Wednesday, August 27 with an episode of Dynamite, followed by Collision on Saturday, August 30. The momentum continues the following week with Dynamite on September 3 and the much-anticipated ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, September 5. AEW will then return for another edition of Collision on September 6, another Dynamite on September 10, and will close out the residency with a special Collision taping on Thursday, September 11.

In a statement issued by AEW, company CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan expressed personal excitement about returning to the iconic venue.

“We are thrilled to bring AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia from August 27 – September 11,” Khan said. “This residency has been years in the making, highlighted by an overwhelming demand from both fans and media alike for this legendary venue to host AEW events. I look forward to returning to the 2300 Arena for the first time since I was 13 years old and bring our passionate fans in Philadelphia an incredible few weeks of AEW shows this summer.”

Fans eager to be part of this historic moment in AEW’s timeline can expect ticket details to be announced soon. Early access and presale opportunities will be available through AEW Insider, and fans can register by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

As AEW continues to expand its live event footprint, this Philadelphia residency at one of wrestling’s most iconic arenas signals a celebration of the sport’s past, present, and future.