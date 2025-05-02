Steve Austin Reveals He Is "At Peace" If WrestleMania 38 Was His Final Bout

The phrase "never say never" has long been a staple of professional wrestling, and few examples illustrate that sentiment more than the unforgettable return of Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. After nearly two decades away from in-ring competition, Austin stunned the world by stepping between the ropes once again to face Kevin Owens in a headline matchup that surpassed all expectations.

Since that monumental night, both Austin and Owens have been vocal about the pride they share over the bout, which many now regard as a fitting capstone to Austin’s legendary career. In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Austin reflected on whether he felt at peace with the WrestleMania 38 encounter possibly being his last.

"Totally. There is always that part in the back of your mind -- there was a match, I think they billed it as an exhibition match between Nick Bockwinkel and Billy Robinson in Japan. Those two guys put on a really nice clinic. It was about 11 to 15 minutes and the Japanese people really appreciated that match. Those guys were badass and could really work. To do something like that would be fun. It’s an exhibition, you’re not trying to go out there and steal the show, just go out there to do it one more time in front of the fans because you love the business as much as you do and it would be very interesting. You always think in the back of your mind about something like that. Exhibition-style, so you don’t have all that pressure of trying to be who you were in your athletic prime. When you’re out of prime, there is a night and day difference of how you can perform. That’s the way it is for any athlete in any sport. If that was my last endeavor in the ring, I’m totally at peace with it. I ran hard, I had fun. We achieved a lot. It was what it was and I have no regrets. I gave it everything I had," Austin explained.

The comments highlight a deeper insight into how Austin views his legacy and the realities of aging as a professional athlete. While he acknowledges the lingering curiosity about returning for an exhibition-style match, he made it clear that he holds no regrets about his potential final match.

Austin's previous in-ring outing before his showdown with Owens had taken place nearly twenty years earlier, against The Rock at WrestleMania 19—a bout that ended in defeat. His victory over Owens not only gave fans a nostalgic thrill but also allowed the Texas Rattlesnake to ride off into the sunset on his terms.

During the same conversation, Austin also addressed his recent knee replacement surgery and its impact on what he is physically able to do, offering a candid glimpse into the challenges that come with time away from the ring.