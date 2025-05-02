Wardlow Moves to Trademark His Ring Name Amid Injury Hiatus

AEW star Wardlow has taken a significant step in securing his professional identity by applying to trademark his ring name.

According to records, a trademark application for “Wardlow” was officially filed on May 1, 2025. The application outlines a wide scope of usage for the name, including various entertainment and media-related services. The detailed filing includes: “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, athlete, and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, athlete, and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler, athlete, and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

This development comes while Wardlow remains absent from AEW programming due to a knee injury. He has not competed since the March 13, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite, where he stepped into the ring against Samoa Joe. There is currently no confirmed timeframe for his return.

We continue to wish Wardlow a full and swift recovery as fans eagerly await his comeback.