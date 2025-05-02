Jeff Jarrett Reveals How AEW Should Use Bryan Danielson in 2025

Jeff Jarrett offered deep insight into the current wrestling landscape on the latest episode of My World with Jeff Jarrett, turning his attention to the role Bryan Danielson could play in AEW in 2025. The WWE Hall of Famer drew comparisons to legendary backstage figures and gave thoughtful consideration to how Danielson’s strengths could be leveraged beyond in-ring performance. The conversation also touched on the recent TNA Rebellion event and Jarrett's reflections on its success, even though he did not watch it live.

During the episode, Jarrett emphasized how carefully he has thought about Bryan Danielson’s future role in AEW. He likened Danielson to the late Pat Patterson, who was instrumental in shaping WWE’s in-ring storytelling. Jarrett believes Danielson could fulfill a similar role, overseeing the construction and execution of key matches across AEW programming — not only the finishes but everything from the moment performers walk through the curtain to when they exit.

"Connie, I have given this more thought than you probably or anyone would even be aware of," Jarrett said. "But there was a guy named Pat Patterson. And if you take Pat out of the equation of the WWF/WWE, I think we have a lot of different looks, especially on pay-per-view Sundays, if you will."

Jarrett sees Danielson contributing significantly behind the scenes by laying out AEW’s top matches across Dynamite, Collision, and pay-per-views. He stressed the need for someone who understands in-ring storytelling and the emotional connectivity of matches.

"I want you to lay it out and rule with an iron fist, if need be," Jarrett explained, referring to the kind of control and detail Patterson once had. He noted that Patterson worked closely with Kevin Dunn to bring a high level of emotional engagement to WWE’s television product, something he believes Danielson could mirror.

Jarrett continued to elaborate on Danielson’s versatility as a storyteller, recalling a match they had in Winston-Salem. He highlighted Danielson’s ability to build up both himself and his opponents through match psychology — a skill set passed down from veterans like Jerry Lawler.

"Bryan has that kind of know-how," Jarrett said. "If he knows where the booker, the head of creative or whoever it may be, if he knows where they need to get, give him the reins and let him get you there."

The conversation also briefly shifted to TNA’s Rebellion event. Jarrett admitted he had not seen the show due to a busy weekend, but praised the buzz surrounding it. He revealed that while cruising on the water, he received multiple messages about the strong ticket sales and positive reception.

"Brand is hot. No, I didn’t get a chance to see it," he said. "But I got texts. My first text came — two of them Saturday when I was out cruising on the water. And like, ‘Hey, tickets have sold very, very well. How about that?’"

He praised the decision to have the Nemeth brothers go over the Hardys, noting that the latter chasing gold is a more compelling narrative than them retaining titles. "The Hardys chasing in my opinion is always bigger box office than Hardys retaining," Jarrett remarked.

Jarrett concluded with praise for everyone involved with the event, including longtime colleagues and current staff. "Good old wrestling business, Conrad. I’m seriously, very happy for all of those guys that are involved, from Lynn Asper all the way down. Hats off."