Hulk Hogan Draws Line Between WWE and His Real American Freestyle Wrestling

Hulk Hogan is once again making waves, but this time it is not inside the squared circle. The WWE Hall of Famer has launched a new wrestling venture known as Real American Freestyle Wrestling, joining forces with longtime associate Eric Bischoff and partner Izzy Martinez. The project aims to be a game-changer by offering an alternative to the heavily scripted world of WWE—and Hogan is not shy about making that distinction clear.

During an interview with Adam’s Apple, Hogan was asked whether his promotion would be leaning toward the sports entertainment style commonly seen in WWE. His response pulled no punches, drawing a firm line between what WWE does and what Real American Freestyle Wrestling hopes to represent.

“I have to tell you, we’re not doing this with 25 writers in the back telling you what to be, how to act, or what catchphrase to say. They’ll speak from the heart. We’re going real organic with these guys.”

Hogan stressed that the essence of his promotion lies in authenticity. Rather than giving performers memorized scripts or prepackaged characters, the goal is to let them express themselves naturally and bring their true personalities to the ring. The wrestling legend believes this will create a more genuine connection between the audience and the performers.

Initially, Hogan admitted he had concerns about whether the amateur wrestlers would have the charisma and presence needed to shine. However, those doubts were quickly erased once he interacted with them. He likened their confidence and star potential to that of UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

“The thing I worried about was with these amateur wrestlers—do they have the swag? Do they know how to bring an edge to their real personality? But after I met with them, they all had that Conor McGregor swag. They’ve all watched TV, they’ve seen the promos, they know about branding. These kids are really, really smart.”

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.