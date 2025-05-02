×
Nikki Bella Teases WWE Comeback With New Training Update

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2025
Nikki Bella Teases WWE Comeback With New Training Update

Nikki Bella has remained a fan favorite in WWE, with the wrestling world continuing to buzz over whether the former Divas Champion will make a full-fledged comeback. Though she briefly stepped into the spotlight during the Women’s Royal Rumble earlier this year, Bella has largely stayed away from the ring—until now.

In a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella offered fans a glimpse into her current mindset and physical journey, signaling that her return may be closer than many expected. While she has not yet confirmed an official in-ring comeback, she revealed that she is back in the gym and intensifying her training sessions with a clear focus on getting stronger.

“I’ve been slowly getting back into lifting heavier to prep for this comeback. I told myself that exactly, a little bit at a time, you’re not gonna get super strong overnight.”

This personal update has reignited speculation about her status with WWE. Although she was initially rumored to return during the road to WrestleMania, timing and readiness may have delayed those plans. Now, with growing chatter behind the scenes and hints at a potential new contract, a return to the ring could be in the cards for this summer.

Whether it will be in the ring, on the mic, or both, Bella’s presence is always felt—and fans are paying close attention.

