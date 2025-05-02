×
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Pre-Sale Surpasses $1 Million in London

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2025
The upcoming AEW Forbidden Door event, co-promoted with NJPW and set to take place in London, England, is already shaping up to be a major financial success for the company. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the early response to ticket sales is signaling a record-setting performance for the promotion.

Reporting on the pre-sale activity for the highly anticipated cross-promotional event, Meltzer revealed, “The advance for Forbidden Door on 8/24 in London at the O2 Arena for the pre-sale topped $1 million.” That figure alone places the event firmly in the upper tier of AEW’s live gate history.

Looking ahead, Meltzer projected the final numbers could place the event among AEW’s elite. “But it’ll likely end up as the third biggest gate in AEW history, trailing the two Wembley Stadium shows [All In 2023 & 2024], unless All In Texas starts moving more tickets.”

Contributing to this impressive financial figure is the notably high ticket pricing for the event. This pricing strategy reflects AEW’s ongoing momentum in the live event market, where recent months have seen an encouraging trend of increasing ticket sales across the board.

