Report Shuts Down Rumors of Mercedes Mone Using Creative Control in AEW

Since making her debut in AEW, Mercedes Moné’s consistent success inside the ring has sparked widespread speculation online, with many suggesting she possesses a level of creative control that allows her to dictate her match outcomes. These claims have fueled ongoing debate, but a newly released report has now offered a clear and direct response to the rumors.

A detailed investigation by Fightful Select has directly addressed and denied these longstanding rumors. The report noted that “whenever Mercedes Moné gets a win, there are unfounded claims of her exercising creative control to make sure she wins those matches,” before plainly stating, “That isn’t the case.”

The publication revealed that sources connected to both AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), where Moné previously competed, have firmly denied any suggestion that she holds creative control over her matches. These insiders stated they had “never heard of her having creative control,” suggesting that the idea may be more fiction than fact.

In terms of her undefeated record so far in AEW, the explanation is far more straightforward. A source with insight into both AEW and NJPW told Fightful, “She hasn’t turned down losing, because losing hasn’t even been broached. Both companies had plans to push her heavily.” The emphasis, according to the report, is on strategic booking and presentation—not on backstage negotiation or special privileges.

Further adding context, the report noted that “any perception of Mercedes having creative control [might] be largely in character.” This aligns with how Moné has portrayed herself on television, as a dominant and commanding force in the women's division, which may be feeding the speculation among some fans.

