×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Why Stevie Ray Refused to Join WWE Despite Harlem Heat's Success

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2025
Why Stevie Ray Refused to Join WWE Despite Harlem Heat's Success

Booker T made a successful transition from WCW to WWE, eventually becoming a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. But for years, fans and insiders alike have wondered why his brother and Harlem Heat tag team partner, Stevie Ray, never made the same leap. One person still puzzled by the decision is John "Bradshaw" Layfield.

Speaking on Something To Wrestle With, JBL opened up about his lingering confusion over why Stevie Ray never joined WWE. “I always thought we got Booker. I always figured Stevie would come,” he admitted. “I don’t know why he didn’t. I never heard a reason. I never heard any negative thing about him… Everybody I’ve ever known him likes him. I certainly like him. I always thought he would be there.”

JBL praised Stevie Ray’s potential as a WWE star, citing his charisma, size, and in-ring skill. “Stevie could work also. I mean, he had everything,” JBL added. Recalling their early days on the Texas wrestling circuit, he said Harlem Heat was destined for greatness. “They were going to go big.”

Despite what appeared to be a clear path into WWE, Stevie Ray never took the offer. Over the years, he has been candid about the reasons for that decision—and money was not one of them. Speaking on Conversations with the Big Guy, Stevie framed it as a matter of pride during the intense WCW vs. WWF rivalry. “I was always in the mindset of this is competition to me… WCW vs WWF. To be honest with you bro, I didn’t want to go out like a b***.”

Stevie even skipped the final taping of WCW Monday Nitro, likening the sale to WWE as an act of surrender. “It was like when Germany got defeated. You’ve got to submit to the Allies. That’s how I felt. And I wasn’t going to be a part of that.”

On Talk Is Jericho, he expanded on his fears of WWE diluting the Harlem Heat legacy. “Frankly… I didn’t want Harlem Heat to be turned into something that it wasn’t,” he said. “I wanted people to remember Harlem Heat… two guys from the streets that’s here to kick ass.” He made it clear he wanted no part in becoming a comedic gimmick, adding, “I didn’t want us to be Doink the Clown.”

Other factors played a role as well. Stevie admitted that the politics of the business had worn him down. “I was pretty much done with the bureaucracy,” he said. Family was also a key priority, especially after years on the road. “I didn’t want to be on the road anymore,” Stevie said, even turning down an opportunity from Booker T years later.

Although Stevie Ray never entered a WWE ring as an active competitor, the company still recognized his contributions to professional wrestling. In 2019, Harlem Heat was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, giving both brothers their place in WWE history.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SmackDown!

Des Moines, Iowa, USA

May. 2nd 2025

AEW Collision

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA

May. 3rd 2025

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 4th 2025

WWE Monday Night RAW

Omaha, Nebraska, USA

May. 5th 2025

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 6th 2025

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 7th 2025

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 8th 2025

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy