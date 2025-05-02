Tonight's WWE SmackDown Preview: Aleister Black Returns to Face The Miz

WWE is gearing up for a major episode of Friday Night SmackDown on May 2, as the road to the Backlash Premium Live Event continues to take shape. With high stakes and major rivalries intensifying, fans can expect the blue brand to deliver a stacked show with plenty of action and surprises.

Aleister Black is scheduled to make his in-ring return when he squares off against The Miz. After making a shocking comeback last week and flooring The Miz with a devastating Black Mass, the dark and brooding Superstar is now set to test himself against the A-Lister in what promises to be a hard-hitting encounter. This marks Black’s first match back on WWE television, and all eyes will be on how he performs.

In addition, Randy Orton is confirmed to appear live on SmackDown ahead of his blockbuster match against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash. Orton made a thunderous statement last week by taking Cena out with a vicious RKO, adding fuel to their already heated rivalry. With tensions running high, The Viper is likely to address Cena, the WWE Universe, or both in what is sure to be a must-see moment.

Confirmed Lineup for WWE SmackDown – May 2, 2025: