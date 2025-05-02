WWE Files Trademark for “Adrenaline Drip”

WWE appears to be laying the groundwork for a new project or brand expansion with a recent trademark filing.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, WWE submitted an application on May 1 to secure the rights to the term “Adrenaline Drip.” The filing falls under the category of entertainment services, indicating potential use across multiple forms of WWE content.

The trademark description outlines a broad range of possible applications:

“Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based programs; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; production of multimedia programs; providing online photos and videos featuring sports and entertainment.”

At this time, it is not yet known how WWE plans to implement or feature “Adrenaline Drip” in its programming or digital platforms.