First Trailer Drops for SYFY’s “Revival” with CM Punk in Recurring Role

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2025
A chilling new supernatural drama is set to premiere this summer, as SYFY unleashes Revival, a series adapted from the acclaimed Image Comics title created by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton. Slated to debut on June 12, 2025, the show introduces a haunting mystery set in rural Wisconsin—where the dead rise not as monsters, but as themselves.

Revival stars WWE's CM Punk in a recurring role, alongside Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, and Andy McQueen. The series is brought to life by creators Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce.

The storyline centers around Officer Dana Cypress, a single mother who becomes embroiled in a harrowing murder investigation just as her town is thrust into chaos. The official synopsis describes the eerie setup:

“On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the ‘revived’ appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.”

The newly released trailer offers an unsettling glimpse into the world of Revival, highlighting growing tensions among locals as the returned challenge societal norms and personal beliefs. Prejudice, paranoia, and fear begin to fester, while questions about what really happened on “Revival Day” grow louder.

CM Punk makes a short but memorable appearance in the trailer, delivering the line:
“Revival Day gave us a second chance, and I’m not going to let that go to waste.”

His role, though not yet fully revealed, hints at deeper layers within the mystery.

As the town unravels under the weight of its resurrected secrets, Revival promises a uniquely haunting experience, far removed from traditional undead tales.

