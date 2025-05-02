Teddy Long Slams Chelsea Green for Speaking Out About WrestleMania Snub

Chelsea Green’s omission from the WrestleMania 41 card has sparked controversy following her candid remarks about being left off the show. While Green expressed pride in the women who did compete, her disappointment in not being part of the event has now drawn criticism from within the wrestling world.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Teddy Long addressed Green’s public comments. The host noted that Green voiced her frustration shortly before dropping the Women’s United States Championship to Zelina Vega and asked whether such comments might result in backstage heat.

Long did not hold back in his response. He emphasized that publicly revealing disappointment about creative decisions is something talent should avoid.

“You can’t let these people know your truth—that you’re upset about losing a match or you’re upset about something. That’s the worst thing you could ever do,” said Long.

He illustrated his point with a personal story from his own career, recounting the time he was asked to participate in a casket segment.

“When they came to me and told me that I was going to be in that casket that day—who wants to be in a casket? Okay, brother? I’m horrified. But I never said, I never let them know, because I understand this: if I hadn’t have got in that casket, Vince would have got in it. It’s just that simple. So how you gonna tell the WWE what you’re not going to do when there’s somebody there that will do it?”

Green’s original remarks came in response to fan support for seeing the Women’s Intercontinental and United States Titles featured at WrestleMania. She echoed those sentiments and hoped the titles would have a place on the card.

“I mean, at the end of the day, of course after a crazy year, the pinnacle is WrestleMania. So I felt the want and the need for these titles to be on the show—I wanted them to be on the show. But at the end of the day, you know, we only have so many hours and so many spots on the card. And I think that the women that were on the show did an amazing job of representing all of us. So although I’m upset and I wish I could have been on it, I’m really proud of the girls.”

Now that Green has lost her championship and temporarily exited WWE programming, her return remains uncertain. The response to her comments, however, may influence how she is positioned when she does come back.