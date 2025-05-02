TNA iMPACT! Sees the Return of Familiar Faces Backstage

A pair of familiar faces from the TNA roster's past were spotted backstage during this week's live edition of TNA Impact. According to a report from Fightful Select, Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews—collectively known as Subculture—were present at the May 1st taping.

The popular duo has reportedly been focused on finalizing their visa documentation, a crucial step toward making a return to in-ring competition. Their last appearance for the company came during the UK Invasion tour in December 2023. Subculture previously held the Impact Tag Team Championship, and their backstage presence has fueled speculation about a possible return to the TNA tag division.