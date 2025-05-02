×
WWE Releases Multiple Corporate Employees, Including Key Creative Executive

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2025
WWE has reportedly made another wave of corporate cuts today, with one of the most high-profile departures being Christine Lubrano, who led the company’s Creative Writing operations.

According to a report from PWInsiderElite.com, Lubrano, who held the title of Senior Vice President, Creative Writing Operations, was let go as part of a broader round of layoffs affecting several departments. The cuts included staff from the creative division, photography team, and additional areas across WWE.

Lubrano joined WWE in 2021 and played a central role in the company’s storytelling process. She managed creative strategies across all three major brands—Raw, SmackDown, and NXT—and worked directly alongside Bruce Prichard. Both Lubrano and Prichard reported to Paul “Triple H” Levesque, making her dismissal a notable shake-up within the company’s leadership.

Her departure marks another shift in WWE’s evolving structure as the company continues to integrate under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella. At this stage, no official reason has been confirmed for her dismissal, and there is no indication that it had any connection to the creative direction or reception of WrestleMania 41.

