WWE Moves to Retain Rights to “Edge” Name After Lapse

WWE is making a clear move to retain ownership of one of its most iconic character names. Despite Adam Copeland now competing under his real name in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the company has refiled paperwork to maintain its trademark on the legendary ring name “Edge.” This effort underscores WWE’s intention to preserve the legacy and commercial rights tied to a character that played a significant role in its history.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database, WWE initially let the trademark lapse earlier this year. The application was marked as abandoned on 22 April 2025 after the company failed to respond to inquiries linked to its original filing, which had been submitted in November 2024.

WWE was issued a notice dated 6 January 2025 giving the company three months to respond. When no reply was received within that timeframe, the USPTO officially labeled the application as abandoned. However, in a notable reversal, WWE submitted a petition to revive the trademark on 1 May.

The USPTO has since confirmed that the application is once again active, stating:

“The trademark application has been accepted by the Office (has met the minimum filing requirements) and that this application has been assigned to an examiner.”

The office further explained the procedure should the issue involve a statement of use:

“If the application was abandoned for failure to file a timely statement of use or a request for extension of time to file a statement of use, the application will be forwarded to the intent to use unit.”

The refiling signals WWE’s ongoing interest in controlling the “Edge” brand, even though Copeland, now in AEW, performs under both his real name and the nickname “Cope.” WWE’s commitment to securing the trademark illustrates how valuable the “Edge” identity remains in the broader landscape of sports entertainment.

