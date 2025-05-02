×
Victoria Crawford (Alicia Fox) Set for TNA In-Ring Debut in Knockouts Title Match at Under Siege

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2025
Victoria Crawford, formerly known to WWE fans as Alicia Fox, is set to make her in-ring debut for TNA Wrestling at the upcoming Under Siege event. The former WWE star will challenge Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts World Championship in a high-stakes match that marks her official arrival in the TNA ring.

Crawford was formally introduced during the latest episode of Impact, where she appeared alongside WWE NXT's Robert Stone. Stone revealed that he has been appointed to oversee the performance of Santino Marella, TNA’s director of authority. In a surprising turn, he named Crawford the new deputy director of authority and immediately booked her in a championship bout against Slamovich at Under Siege.

This follows Crawford’s first TNA appearance at the Unbreakable special on April 18, where she had a brief ringside confrontation with Slamovich, hinting at what was to come.

In addition to Crawford’s title match, Under Siege will feature a career-threatening clash as Cody Deaner faces The System’s Eddie Edwards in a one-on-one showdown. If Deaner loses, he will be forced to leave TNA.

The event will also feature a compelling tag team contest. TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will join forces with Elijah to take on the pairing of Frankie Kazarian and NXT’s Trick Williams in a unique interpromotional showdown.

TNA Under Siege will stream live on TNA Plus on Friday, May 23.

Card for TNA Under Siege:

  • Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Victoria Crawford

  • Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian

  • Eddie Edwards vs. Cody Deaner — If Deaner loses, he must leave TNA

