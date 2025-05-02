×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Savannah Evans Exits TNA Wrestling, Enters Free Agency

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2025
Savannah Evans Exits TNA Wrestling, Enters Free Agency

A former title challenger in TNA Wrestling’s Knockouts division has officially entered free agency.

Savannah Evans confirmed her departure from TNA in a social media post on Thursday, revealing she is no longer under contract with the company. Expressing appreciation for her time with the promotion, Evans thanked those she worked with and emphasized that she is now accepting bookings, with the ability to travel internationally.

“As of April I am currently a FREE AGENT. Very grateful for my time at TNA as well as everyone there. Time to hit the ground running. For booking and signing inquiries: booksavannahevans@gmail.com Passport ready. Licensed in VA, SC and MO IG: savannahevs,” Evans wrote.

Evans had been with TNA (formerly Impact Wrestling) since 2021. Most recently, she competed for the Knockouts World Championship on the February 13 edition of TNA Impact, where she came up short against Masha Slamovich. That opportunity came after Evans secured victory in a number one contender’s battle royal on February 6. Both matches were taped on January 24.

Her final televised bout for the company aired on the April 25 edition of Xplosion, where she was defeated by Jody Threat. That match was taped on March 29.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SmackDown!

Des Moines, Iowa, USA

May. 2nd 2025

AEW Collision

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA

May. 3rd 2025

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 4th 2025

WWE Monday Night RAW

Omaha, Nebraska, USA

May. 5th 2025

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 6th 2025

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 7th 2025

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan, USA

May. 8th 2025

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy