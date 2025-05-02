Savannah Evans Exits TNA Wrestling, Enters Free Agency

A former title challenger in TNA Wrestling’s Knockouts division has officially entered free agency.

Savannah Evans confirmed her departure from TNA in a social media post on Thursday, revealing she is no longer under contract with the company. Expressing appreciation for her time with the promotion, Evans thanked those she worked with and emphasized that she is now accepting bookings, with the ability to travel internationally.

“As of April I am currently a FREE AGENT. Very grateful for my time at TNA as well as everyone there. Time to hit the ground running. For booking and signing inquiries: booksavannahevans@gmail.com Passport ready. Licensed in VA, SC and MO IG: savannahevs,” Evans wrote.

Evans had been with TNA (formerly Impact Wrestling) since 2021. Most recently, she competed for the Knockouts World Championship on the February 13 edition of TNA Impact, where she came up short against Masha Slamovich. That opportunity came after Evans secured victory in a number one contender’s battle royal on February 6. Both matches were taped on January 24.

Her final televised bout for the company aired on the April 25 edition of Xplosion, where she was defeated by Jody Threat. That match was taped on March 29.