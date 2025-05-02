WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Set as First-Ever Show Outside Saudi Arabia

WWE is heading back Down Under this October, as Perth prepares to host a major weekend of wrestling action that includes SmackDown, Crown Jewel: Perth, and Raw. Set across three nights from October 10 to October 13 at the RAC Arena, this will be a landmark tour as Crown Jewel is staged outside Saudi Arabia for the very first time.

According to a press release from the Government of Western Australia, these three shows will be the only WWE events broadcast from Australia, New Zealand, or South-East Asia in 2025, making this tour especially significant for fans across the region. The announcement also revealed that John Cena will be part of the lineup, bringing added star power to the already stacked slate of events. The return of the Crown Jewel championships has also been confirmed.

Tourism Minister Reece Whitby commented on the upcoming weekend of entertainment, saying, “We’re thrilled to confirm that WWE’s return to Perth this October will be led by Crown Jewel: Perth, featuring WWE Champion and global superstar John Cena. The long weekend of WWE entertainment, with a Friday Night SmackDown, Crown Jewel: Perth, and Monday Night RAW, promises an action-packed line up that can’t be seen anywhere else in Australia, New Zealand, or South-East Asia this year.”

Whitby added that the events are expected to bring in significant tourism revenue and may be the last opportunity for Australian fans to see Cena perform live: “We’re confident this blockbuster line up of events will generate millions of dollars for the local economy as thousands of out-of-state fans travel to WA to witness the full suite of WWE premium content – and the last chance to see John Cena perform live in Australia.”

Sport and Recreation Minister Rita Saffioti praised the selection of Perth for the international spectacle, especially after the success of Elimination Chamber: Perth in 2024. “Hosting Crown Jewel: Perth as part of three huge days of wrestling this October is a massive win for WA, particularly after the success of last year’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth,” she stated.

Saffioti emphasized the capability of Perth’s facilities to host such global events, saying, “The incredible standard of RAC Arena and all our world-class venues means that we can host these global sports and entertainment events throughout the year. I can’t wait to see RAC Arena packed with visiting and local WWE fans this October, bringing an energy that is sure to be electrifying when John Cena and other WWE stars take to the ring at this Australian-exclusive event.”

This tour marks WWE’s return to Australia following Elimination Chamber in February 2024, reaffirming Perth’s emerging reputation as a go-to location for large-scale international wrestling events.