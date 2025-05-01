Jim Ross Calls The Rock’s “Complete Work” Comment “Awkward”

Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the ongoing speculation about potential backstage friction between WWE executives The Rock and Triple H, and addressed The Rock’s recent social media remark that the wrestling business is a “complete work.”

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross was not surprised by The Rock’s absence from the WrestleMania 41 main event outcome, despite online chatter.

“I did not [expect The Rock at WrestleMania],” Ross said. “I had no thoughts that it was going to happen… there’s a lot of lot of cooks in the kitchen… that’s the scenario… It didn’t affect me, yay or nay… I was kind of non plus by it… I don’t think it was a deal breaker, yay or nay.”

Ross also weighed in on The Rock’s direct Instagram comment to Dave LaGreca of Busted Open Radio, in which Rock declared, “Hi Dave, the business is a complete work. Always has been, always will be, every aspect of it, every match, every interview…”

“Yeah, it is. It’s a little awkward, be honest. Yeah, a little awkward, to be quite frank about it,” Ross remarked.

As for the ongoing narrative surrounding whether the tension between Rock and Triple H is real or part of a larger storyline, Ross urged fans to wait and see.

“Well, it’s one of those deals gotta play out, Conrad, you know, I don’t know where it’s headed… time will tell. Time will tell that question so and I’m anxious to go along for the ride… I’m a fan of the unknown. I’m a fan of the unpredictable. And certainly, this is one of those unpredictable elements that we can all kind of play along with, if we choose to, and I choose to play along with it and see how it’s going to work out.”

