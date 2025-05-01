×
Update on WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Liv Morgan Begins Movie Role

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2025
Liv Morgan's growing presence outside the ring has temporarily taken her away from WWE, but that does not mean her championship reign is in jeopardy. As fans speculated about the fate of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles she currently holds with Raquel Rodriguez, a new update has clarified WWE's stance during Morgan's brief hiatus.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, WWE currently has no plans to strip Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez of the Women’s Tag Team Championship. The update comes amid Morgan's absence as she begins filming her upcoming movie, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which is reportedly taking place in Japan.

The report states that Morgan is believed to already be overseas with filming set to last several weeks. However, her time away from WWE television is not expected to be a long one. PWInsider adds, "The belief is she will be back within a month or so, if not sooner."

WWE appears confident that Morgan will return in time to continue her championship run with Rodriguez, with a targeted comeback timeframe likely falling around early to mid-June 2025. For now, the titles remain with the reigning duo as Morgan briefly shifts her focus to the big screen.

