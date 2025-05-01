Hulk Hogan Declares RAF Wrestling Ready to Shake Up Combat Sports

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared on Fox & Friends to promote the newly unveiled Real American Freestyle (RAF) Wrestling league, expressing bold confidence in the project’s potential. Joined by Chief Media Officer Eric Bischoff, Hogan introduced the initiative as a revolutionary hybrid of freestyle wrestling and sports entertainment. Set to debut its first event on August 30 in Cleveland, RAF is already drawing attention for its high-profile leadership and ambitious mission.

As Commissioner of RAF Wrestling, Hogan described the league’s vision and its aspirations to grow into a force that could rival major entities in the combat sports landscape. He remarked:

“Yes it is. It’s freestyle wrestling and it’s professional now because we get to pay the athletes… Our goal is not to be competitive with Dana White and the UFC or the WWE, but to be just as big or bigger because this is an underserved market.”

Hogan credited Chief Operating Officer Izzy Martinez as the driving force behind the league’s athlete recruitment. Highlighting Martinez’s influence in the amateur wrestling world, Hogan shared:

“Izzy is our linchpin. He has trained all of the Olympic athletes, all the NCAA champions, all the college kids that really have made it. He was our source to pull in all these great athletes and get everybody signed.”

Reflecting on his decision to take on a central role in RAF, Hogan made it clear that his involvement is rooted in passion and a belief in the athletes’ potential:

“The idea was so exciting that I get a chance to be involved with all these young people and help guide them… especially to make them huge stars and create a future for them… This is a way for me to jump back in, get off the sidelines, and be part of something real with athletes who are championship-caliber. I couldn’t turn it down.”

He also mentioned how a recent moment involving President Trump and NCAA Champion Wyatt Hendrickson helped solidify his belief that the time is right for a league like RAF.

RAF Wrestling is entering a highly competitive arena, and while Hogan’s enthusiasm is evident, comparisons to WWE and UFC set formidable expectations. Backed by industry veterans and aiming to tap into a community Hogan describes as “underserved,” RAF is positioning itself as a fresh alternative within the world of combat sports.

