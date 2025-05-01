WWE Draft Still Expected This Year Despite Unclear Date

WWE is still expected to hold its annual Draft this year, but the exact timing remains uncertain due to the company’s increasingly congested event calendar. On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, the team discussed the current status of the 2025 WWE Draft and acknowledged the logistical hurdles involved in finding an appropriate date.

While a firm timeline has yet to be confirmed, WrestleVotes did express confidence that the Draft will happen at some point in 2025. “Plans for the draft? Yeah, I do believe so,” the report said. “TC, I do not think you have heard a date. I have not heard a date.”

The main issue lies in WWE’s crammed schedule of major events over the coming months. WrestleVotes laid out the series of upcoming shows that are creating scheduling complications. “The calendar gets a little tricky here. You are going to get Backlash next week. You are going to get Saturday Night’s Main Event two weeks after that, you are going to get Money in the Bank two weeks after that… three weeks after that, you get the Saudi Arabia show. Then, a week after that, you get the rumored Evolution show. And then you calm down a bit before SummerSlam.”

With this run of high-profile events stretching from early May into July, there are few obvious openings for WWE to stage the multi-night Draft across both Raw and SmackDown. WrestleVotes summed up the situation by saying, “So there is a lot going on. I do not know exactly when and where they can pencil this Draft in, but I would expect one to happen.”