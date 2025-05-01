Signs Point to AEW as Next Stop for In-Demand Free Agent

After establishing herself as a dynamic and captivating force in Japan’s wrestling scene, Thekla has officially wrapped up her tenure with Stardom and is now preparing to take the next big leap in her career. With over three years of standout performances under her belt, her departure marks the end of a significant chapter—and the beginning of one that could reshape her future on an even bigger stage.

It has been confirmed by Fightful that Thekla's contract with the joshi promotion has expired, and she is now gearing up for a move to the United States. According to the report, the transition has been in the works for quite some time, signaling that her next steps are part of a carefully considered plan.

Thekla is currently one of the hottest free agents in wrestling. WWE had previously shown interest in her around the time they signed Giulia, with internal sources stating they had been "keeping an eye on her." In addition, All Elite Wrestling reportedly expressed strong interest in acquiring her talent toward the end of 2024. Several independent wrestling companies have also made inquiries about her availability for upcoming events.

Despite the competition for her signature, insiders at AEW believe she is likely to land with their company. As Thekla makes her way stateside, anticipation is growing rapidly over where she will next showcase her talents—and how she will make her mark in a new wrestling landscape.

