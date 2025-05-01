×
Details on GUNTHER’s Return to WWE Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2025
Details on GUNTHER's Return to WWE Revealed

Following his World Heavyweight Championship loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, GUNTHER lashed out in frustration by attacking WWE Raw commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. The outburst led Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to fine and suspend GUNTHER indefinitely.

Shortly after the announcement, reports indicated the suspension was part of a storyline to accommodate GUNTHER’s request for time off. Cory Hays initially reported the request, and PWInsider later added that internal belief pointed to a 2-3 week break. GUNTHER was also reportedly seen in London during this time.

PWInsider now reports that GUNTHER is not expected back on WWE TV until Backlash, where WWE has officially announced he will face McAfee in a grudge match on Saturday, May 10th—marking his in-ring return.

