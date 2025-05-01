×
JBL Recalls Tense Backstage Moment Between Chris Candido and Paul Bearer

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2025
During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, John “Bradshaw” Layfield shared a vivid and chaotic memory from the WWF locker room, involving the late Chris Candido, Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, and Paul Bearer. As with many stories from that era, the mix of high emotions, complex relationships, and quick tempers led to unforgettable moments behind the curtain.

JBL opened the story by praising Candido’s in-ring talent, calling him “excellent in the ring,” but quickly acknowledged that Sunny’s backstage reputation often carried consequences for those closest to her. “There was always residual heat on the boys,” Layfield said, referring to the tension Sunny brought with her behind the scenes.

The confrontation he described took place during an outdoor WWF show staged in what Layfield described as a makeshift “tent town.” It was there that Paul Bearer, always one to stir the pot in a playful manner, decided to poke fun at Candido using a broom that was lying around. “Paul Bearer comes in… picked it up and he told Candido. Said, ‘Hey, I’ve got Sunny’s trans[portation],’” Layfield recounted. The joke, clearly referencing the stereotypical image of a witch riding a broom, did not land well with Candido, who was known to be fiercely protective of Sunny.

According to Layfield, Candido’s reaction was immediate and intense. “Candido threw a chair up in a tree and wanted to fight Paul Bearer,” he revealed. Recognizing the situation could spiral quickly, JBL took it upon himself to de-escalate. “I said I really don’t think that’s a good idea. You’re gonna win, but I really don’t think it’s gonna be a real mark of Bearer badge you’re gonna get for that,” he said, cautioning Candido against attacking a beloved figure like Bearer.

